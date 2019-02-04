The reduction was due to delays by the management of Ghana Post to justify the cost of the e-services projects.

The funds were reduced from $3.5 million to $1.7 million dollars.

The Communications Specialist at the Ministry of Communication, Sandra Frimpong made the revelation to reporters.

She said, “When the World Bank gives you money you need to justify it. The justification from Ghana Post kept delaying, the documentation and the likes. So, at the Bank’s mid-year review, it decided we needed funds for other projects which include connectivity and the likes.”

Only 25 post offices will be refurbished which will include the acquisition of computers and computer accessories to provide e-services.

The Communications Specialist said, “We agreed then that instead of proposing 50 post offices initially, 25 were in good shape so let’s concentrate on the other 25 that needed the modernization."

Other beneficiary state institutions under the e-transform project include the Ghana Procurement Authority, the Meteorology Department, the Judicial Service and Parliamentary service.

The e-transform projects are an initiative by the government with funding from the World Bank.

It began in 2013 and it is scheduled to end in 2020.