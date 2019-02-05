The government of Ghana has said it will support entrepreneurs with $100million.

The Minister for Business Development said they hope to support 3000 startups this year.

This is after the government devoted $10million to startups in 2017.

Speaking at the launch of the Tertiary Business Competition, Mohammed Awal said, this is to help potential entrepreneurs start their businesses without financial challenges.

“We want to make young people know that when you have a business idea, the government is willing to support you. In 2017 government devoted 10 million dollars to support startups but this year the amount is being leveraged to 100 million dollars and we will send it to support 3000 startups to scale up.”

In Ghana, one of the major challenges young entrepreneurs face is the lack of funds to even get the business starting.

Despite the financial challenges some face, some Ghanaian entrepreneurs have managed to start their dream businesses while others haven’t.

The lack of funds has also caused some entrepreneurs to start small and has also prevented some Ghanaian businesses from going global and employing a lot more people.

Meanwhile, the high unemployment rate in the country is a major challenge to the government. The government has often indicated that it will do all it can to help address the rising unemployment rate.

One of the ways the government is doing this is to help startups by giving them funds to start their dream business.