This was contained in the second quarter issuance calendar published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The calendar indicated that of the amount to be issued, GHC11.53 billion will be used to roll over other government bonds which have matured.

The government will use the remainder to cater for its financing requirements i.e statutory payments, goods, and services, etc.

The amount that will be left, GHC566 million (4.7 per cent), will constitute fresh issuance. This means that the remainder will add up to Ghana’s total public debt.

The bonds will be issued under various instruments including 91-day, 182-day to be issued weekly while a 364-day will also be issued bi-weekly.

There will also be securities from 2 years up to 15 years.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the issuance calendar is in line with the government’s Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS).