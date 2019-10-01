The increment, which takes effect from today, October 1, 2019, will see water tariff go up by 2.22 percent, while electricity goes up by 5.94 percent across the board for all customers.

PURC captured this in a statement it released and was signed by the Executive Secretary, Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori.

In the statement, PURC said the increment was determined by the Automated Adjustment Formula (AAF), a tariff mechanism that seeks to track and incorporate movement in key determining factors to reflect the real cost of electricity and water quarterly.

This last quarter increment, the statement said, was done taking into consideration some factors, which include inflation, the cedi to the US dollar exchange rate, the price of crude oil, natural gas and fuel mix.

The power purchase cost, demand forecast and the cost of electricity (a major cost component in water production) also influenced the latest increment.

Meanwhile, the Communications Service Tax (CST), which has gone up from six per cent to nine per cent, will also take effect from today.