In view of this, these countries have recognised in terms of travel that the stipulations for visas are sometimes a deterrent for tourists and those seeking to establish businesses. They hence find it fairly complicated.

Africa is growing and Ghana has not been an exemption.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator for Barbados, Dr Jerome Walcott, recently said, “We recognise that Africa, a continent of 54 countries, many of them showing growth rates of five, six, and seven per cent, in terms of Rwanda, it is time for us to look more closely at that continent.”

So, if you ever dreamt of travelling and discovering new cultures and nationalities in different parts of the world, then now is the time.

It is important to have an international passport if you do not have one yet, as now you can see the list of visa-free countries for Ghana passport holders. It is also advisable to contact the embassy of the country of your destination before you fly there to make sure if you may need a return ticket to enter the country or not, as such regulations can sometimes change from time to another.

Here are seven countries outside Africa that Ghanaians can visit without a visa

1. Grenada

Grenada is a Caribbean country comprising a main island. Dubbed the “Spice Isle,” the hilly main island is home to numerous nutmeg plantations. Ghanaians can reside in this country without a visa for 3 months.

2. Ecuador

Ecuador is a country straddling the equator on South America’s west coast. Its diverse landscape encompasses Amazon jungle, Andean highlands and the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands. Here, a Ghanaian can spend at least 90 days without a visa.

3. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. It's known for cloud-shrouded mountains and beaches. Ghanaian can visit Saint Kitts and Nevis for 3 months without a visa.

4. Barbados

Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation.

Around the island are beaches, botanical gardens, the Harrison’s Cave formation, and 17th-century plantation houses like St. Nicholas Abbey. Ghanaians can spend at least 6 months in this country without a visa.

5. Haiti

Haiti is a Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic to its east. Though it’s still recovering from a 2010 earthquake, many of Haiti's landmarks dating to the early 19th century remain intact. The stipulated length of time for which a Ghanaian can stay in this country without a visa is 3 months.

6. Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. Micronesia is made up of 4 island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap. Ghanaians can spend at least 30 days in this country without a visa.

7. Belize

Belize is a nation on the eastern coast of Central America, with the Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and dense jungle to the west. Here, Ghanaians without visa can spend about 30 days.