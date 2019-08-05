The wedding which was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, was at the Dansoman Central Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

Those who attended were amazed and filled with much joy.

The couple, James K. Andorful, 96, and Margaret Manuel, 93, tied the knot after over 50 years of cohabitation.

Mr and Mrs Andorful have 9 children.

They were dressed up in white clothes. The two exchanged their marital vows before the alter ceremoniously officiated by the Dansoman District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. James Oko Barnor.

The pastor who preached on the topic, ‘unless they understand each other’ from Amos 3:3.

Rev Oko Barnor said: “If two couples can live under one roof for 50 years in a relationship, it means they understood each other.”

He said that the increased divorce rate in Ghana recently must be blamed largely on the discontentment of couples. He argued that in times past marriages survived because couples were content with the little things they had and understood each other regardless of the circumstances.

He, therefore, called on married couples especially young people to stop comparing their marriages to others and rather appreciate what God has blessed them with to sustain their marriages.