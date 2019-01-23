The 66-year-old music superstar, with 66 albums to his name, has been battling illness for sometime now and had been admitted to hospital in the past month.

Africa’s and Zimbabwean music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi is dead, New Zimbabwe has reported.

The 66-year-old music superstar, with 66 albums to his name, has been battling illness for some time now and had been admitted to hospital in the past month.

Although there is yet to be an official statement, sources said Tuku died this afternoon at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Mtukudzi's record label Gallo Records confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon but said there were no details available.

The musician's family is set to release a statement later this afternoon. An outpouring of tributes has already flooded social media.

On Tuesday, he failed to attend ZBC Coca-Cola winner’s prize-giving ceremony due to the illness.

Mtukudzi is one of Africa’s greatest musicians and has toured several countries. He has been to all five continents of the world, playing in world capitals and at top festivals.

As a result of his fame many companies have come calling and endorsed him as their brand ambassador.

Until his death, he held various prestigious positions, among them the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund and the coveted Cavaliere of the Order of Merit bestowed on him by the Italian government.