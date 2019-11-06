According to the company, it has no plans of launching or even bringing the reality show to the country.

It has, therefore, advised the public to be cautious of any scams related to the launch of Big Brother in Ghana.

Multichoice captured this in a statement it issued following news that the show was coming to Ghana.

It said it had taken note of "fake news" announcing a "Big Brother Ghana" on various social media platforms.

"MultiChoice Ghana has taken note of an image making the rounds on various social media platforms depicting a Big Brother Ghana' logo. Please be aware that this is fake news as MultiChoice has no plans to launch a Big Brother Ghana' edition," the statement said.

Adding that "Members of the public are advised to be wary of any scams related to this as there are no plans to launch a Ghana edition of Big Brother. MultiChoice Ghana will duly keep our customers informed of any major announcements via our official DStv & GOtv communications channels".