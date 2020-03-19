Several countries in the continent have imposed a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

The latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on COVID-19 in Africa has shown that about 34 countries in the continent have confirmed various cases of the cases with some recorded deaths.

While we focus on the number of African countries who have confirmed the disease, some others have so far not recorded any.

Here are the 20 African countries who have so far not recorded any cases of the coronavirus (COVID 19)