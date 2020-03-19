Several countries in the continent have imposed a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

The latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on COVID-19 in Africa has shown that about 34 countries in the continent have confirmed various cases of the cases with some recorded deaths.

While we focus on the number of African countries who have confirmed the disease, some others have so far not recorded any.

Here are the 20 African countries who have so far not recorded any cases of the coronavirus (COVID 19)

  1. Libya
  2. Sierra Leone
  3. Cape Verde
  4. Mali, Niger
  5. Guinea-Bissau
  6. Chad,
  7. Sao Tome and Principe
  8. Madagascar
  9. Mozambique
  10. Malawi
  11. Zimbabwe
  12. Comoros
  13. Lesotho
  14. Angola
  15. Botswana
  16. Eritrea
  17. Burundi
  18. South Sudan
  19. Uganda
  20. Western Sahara