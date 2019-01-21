The Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Otchere Darko, disclosed the information to reporters.

According to him, aside from the Baby Jet Airlines, the country is expecting a few other airlines to start operations by close of 2019.

He said “this year, we are looking at new operational areas that will bring in more customers or tourists, so, we are linking more of our projects with the tourist centres,” adding that, “apart from Passion Air, we also have Unity Air now operating, and we are expecting Baby Jet Airlines, which will be on stream by next month, and we have others also going through the processes, so, at least, we should have about five by close of the year”.

The Baby Jet Airlines was expected to begin operations last year after it got its licence but suffered some challenges hence could not finish the process.

The process to secure to obtain an Air Operator Certificate comprises about five separate steps. These range from providing business operation manuals, aircraft acquisition, crew and management information, among others.

No one could tell which of these reasons the Baby Jet Airlines could not complete. The reasons were not disclosed.

Ghana will have a third local airline if the Baby Jet Airlines eventually rolls out.