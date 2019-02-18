Ghana currently has less than 100 ambulances.

To address this situation, the government has procured 275 ambulances.

The ambulances are expected to arrive in the country by the end of April, 2019.

The government of Ghana has procured 275 ambulances which will ensure that every constituency in the country has an ambulance.

The ambulances are expected to arrive in the country by the end of April this year.

When the vehicles arrive, they will be distributed across the country. this means that each constituency will have at least one ambulance.

Even though the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, did not disclose the total cost of purchase he said the ambulances “are being funded from the $1 million per constituency the President pledged in his campaign in the run-up to the 2016 general election.”

He explained that a team had already assessed the quality of the ambulances and certified them as being consistent with required specifications.

He said the purchase of ambulance is part of efforts by the government to transform the health sector to ensure effective health delivery in the country.

For over four years, some health facilities in the country have been operating without ambulances making it difficult for the health facilities to transport patients from their hospitals when they are referred.

Sometimes, the hospitals and individuals are forced to use either commercial or private vehicles as ambulances to convey injured or sick persons to hospitals during an emergency.

The government earlier acquired some ambulances. But some have broken down or cannot be used because they are not fit for purpose.

Dr Nsiah-Asare said the new fleet will start a new phase in the sector.