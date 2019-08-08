The inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women, features distinguished women whose accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa.
Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, said that the list is made up of 100 women from 35 African countries who are changing the feminine narrative.
He added that some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the ‘Be A Girl Mentorship’ program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.
The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary-General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO, and Commissioners. Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.
The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.
1. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)
2. Aïda Diarra || Visa, SSA
3. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || African Union Commission
4. Amina C. Mohammed (Amb. Dr) || Kenyan Cabinet Minister
5. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
6. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil (H.E) || African Union Commission
7. Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh || IBM
8. Angélique Kidjo || Musician
9. Arunma Oteh || University of Oxford
10. Aya Chebbi || African Union Commission
11. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels
12. Bineta Diop (H.E) || African Union Commission
13. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group
14. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Batswana Cabinet Minister
15. Bonang Matheba || Media Personality
16. Carole Wainaina || Africa 50
17. Caroline Abel || Central Bank of Seychelles
18. Caster Semenya || Athlete
19. Catherine Samba-Panza (H.E) || Former President, Central African Republic
20. Cessouma Minata Samate (H.E) || African Union Commission
21. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Author
22. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board
23. Coumba Toure || Africans Rising Movement
24. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon || International Labour Organisation
25. Delphine Maidou || Allianz Africa
26. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali
27. Elisabeth Medou Badang || Orange Africa
28. Elizabeth Elango Bintliff || Junior Achievement Africa
29. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || The Elders
30. Farida Bemba Nabourema || Togolese Civil League
31. Fatima K. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
32. Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || FIFA
33. Fatou Bom Bensouda || International Criminal Court
34. Fatou Jagne Senghor || Article 19 West Africa
35. Folorunsho Alakija || Famfa Oil
36. Genevieve Nnaji || Actress
37. Gladys Kokorwe || National Assembly of Botswana
38. Graça Machel || Graca Machel Trust
39. Hanna Tetteh (H.E) || United Nations
40. Kamissa Camara (Hon) || Malian Cabinet Minister
41. Ibukun Awosika || First Bank of Nigeria
42. Ilwad Elman || Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
43. Irene Ovonji-Odida || The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers
44. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute
45. Janine Kacou Diagou || Nsia Groupe
46. Jeannine Mabunda Lioko || DRC National Assembly
47. Jewel Taylor (H.E) || Liberian Vice President
48. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (H.E) || African Union Commission
49. Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd
50. Joyce Msuya || United Nations Environment Programme
51. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa
52. Judy Dlamini (Dr) || University of the Witwatersrand
53. Juliana Kantengwa (Dr) || Pan African Parliament
54. Julie Gichuru || Acumen Communication Ltd
55. Justice Irene Mambilima || Supreme Court of Zambia
56. Justina Mutale || Justina Mutale Foundation
57. Khadja Nin || Musician
58. Leymah Gbowee || Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa
59. Linda Ikeji || Blogger
60. Louise Mushikiwabo || Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie
61. Lupita Nyong'o || Actress
62. Mandisa Maya || Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa
63. Mariam Jack-Denton || National Assembly of the Gambia
64. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || WHO
65. Maya Hanoomanjee || National Assembly of Mauritius
66. Meaza Ashenafi || Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia
67. Michelle Ndiaye || Africa Peace and Security Programme
68. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV
69. Monica Geingos (H.E) || Namibian First Lady
70. Mosun Belo-Olusoga || Access Bank PLC Nigeria
71. Nadia Fettah || Saham Finances
72. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Gavi Alliance
73. Nicky Newton-King || Johannesburg Stock Exchange
74. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (H.E) || South African Cabinet Minister
75. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa
76. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Transparency International
77. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde || Actress
78. Osaretin Demuren || GT Bank PLC Nigeria
79. Oumou Sangaré || Musician
80. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || UN Women
81. Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr) || African Fashion International
82. Priscilla Schwartz (Dr) || Sierra Leone Cabinet Minister
83. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
84. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (H.E) || Ghanaian First Lady
85. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech
86. Rebecca Kadaga (Rt. Hon. ) || Parliament of Uganda
87. Retselisitsoe Matlanyane (Dr) || Central Bank of Lesotho
88. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon. Dr) || Namibian Prime Minister
89. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || Ethiopian President
90. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor (Prof H.E) || African Union Commission
91. Sheila Tlou (Professor ) || Global HIV Prevention Coalition
92. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa
93. Sophie Ikenye || BBC Focus on Africa
94. Tiwa Savage || Musician
95. Tsitsi Masiyiwa || Higherlife Foundation
96. Vera Songwe (Dr) || United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
97. Verónica Macamo || Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique
98. Wendy Lucas Bull || Absa Group Limited
99. Winnie Byanyima || Oxfam International
100. Yvonne Chaka Chaka || Musician