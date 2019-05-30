Travelling is often considered as a luxury reserved for the super-rich crowd, a notion that is further supported by expensive looking photos on Instagram.

The truth is that you can actually explore Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world without breaking the bank.

You just have to know what to do and this is where Ememval Uko, a Nigerian explorer and food blogger, comes in.

After visiting 21 states in Nigeria and 7 African countries, she shares her tips for having amazing trips across the continent without going broke.

How to travel on a budget:

In an exclusive chat with Business Insider SSA by Pulse, she tells us the best time to buy flight tickets.

"When travelling on a budget first is to travel during low seasons when flight tickets are cheaper, travelling during the summer holidays are more expensive cause flight and hotel rates go higher," she advises.

She offers more tips adding, "Flights are cheaper if you go for multi-city flights, that way you can visit two countries at the price of one or less."

Uko's second tip is to ignore the urge to get a hotel room or stay in a resort.

In her words, "Also go for apartments or Airbnb they are cheaper than hotels and resorts."

Next, she recommends choosing local food over eating in big restaurants.

"Eat local and forget the big restaurants," she tells us. "Local foods are cheaper and delicious," she explains.

Uko concludes with a simple word of advice saying, "do proper research before embarking on any journey."

There you go. Now, you can what it takes to go on the best trips of your life without going broke.