The 16-year-old made history after walking the runway for the popular international fashion brand.

Jumbo strutted down the runway during the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall-Winter 2019 Fashion Show at the Louvre in Paris.

Her agency took to Instagram to announce the exciting news writing, "Today, Janet Jumbo is the first Nigerian model to walk the Louis Vuitton show exclusively. We feel nothing but all shades of happiness and we can't contain it."

From Nigeria to Louis Vuitton

The teenager is from Rivers State in Southern Nigeria. Her modelling career started after a scout noticed her in Lagos state. She was spotted on her way back from church on a Sunday.

Since then, she has been signed to an agency called Raw Model Management Nigeria. Jumbo is also signed to IMG Models Worldwide.

This agency manages some of the most famous models in the world like Kate Moss, Alek Wek, Gisele Bündchen, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr, and Candice Swanepoel.

Jumbo also expressed her happiness online. She shared the epic moment writing,

ALSO READ: 8-year-old Nigerian Tanitoluwa Adewumi is the newly crowned chess champion of New York

Twitter reactions

Here is how Nigerians are reacting to the news: