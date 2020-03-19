This, according to him, is because the local manufacturers are unable to provide even five percent of the items they import from foreign countries.

He lamented that they feel bad as importers with the impression being created that they are preventing the country from growing, but rather they are safeguarding the country's economy.

“We can’t get even 5% of our import requirements in Ghana. We buy from Ghanaian manufacturers and sell since they don’t sell goods produced by them [Manufacturers] because they have no stores like we do and as well import what we don’t have in Ghana from foreign countries,” he explained.

Dr Obeng said this while speaking in an interview with Accra based United TV.

He confirmed that the outbreak of the COVID-19 has exposed the strength of Ghana’s industry since most products used in the country are imported.

“Items such as; ceiling fans, light bulbs, air-condition, e.t.c are all not produced in Ghana but we try our best to bring them into the country to satisfy the need of our citizens. I bet you Ghana will struggle for goods to survive if this pandemic is not contained by May or June,” he said.

Adding that “Government should wave tax exemptions for businessmen and also mandate bankers to be considerate in their dealings with importers or businessmen who transact business with them since they need us just like we need them.”

The GUTA President, hence, advised that for Ghana to grow economically as a nation we must make our country the hub of raw materials for foreign companies who import ninety percent of our raw materials into their countries for manufacturing purposes.