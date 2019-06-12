Mirror, mirror who is the ugliest of them all? Is the big question.

Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has alluded that he can give Africa’s ugliest man, William Masvinu a run for his money.

Zimbabwe’s national William Masvinu is the proud title holder of the ugliest man in Africa, having won the Mr Ugly title three times.

Mirror, mirror who is the ugliest of them all? Is the big question.

Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has alluded that he can give Africa’s ugliest man, William Masvinu a run for his money.

While addressing head teachers at the launch of Kenya Secondary Headteachers Association (KESSHA) conference in Mombasa on Wednesday, Prof Magoha said he knew he was ugly.

“I am going to explain to you the way I look. I know niko na sura mbaya (I have an ugly face,”

Before adding that despite his ugly looks he was blessed by God.

“But having said so, my strength comes from God and my firmness".

Going by Magoha’s words can he really outshine Zimbabwe’s national William Masvinu, who is the proud title holder of the ugliest man in Africa, having won the Mr Ugly title three times.

“No one can dispute that I am the ugliest person in Zimbabwe. I now want to take my ugliness outside the country. If there is Mr Ugly World, I am confident I will bring the crown to Zimbabwe,” Masvinu said upon clinching the converted crown in December 2017.

Also read: Here are 5 fun facts about Kenya’s renowned author Dr Margaret Ogola who wore many hats in her lifetime that Google has now decided to create a unique doodle in her honor

Just like Magoha Mr. Masvinu is also thankful to God for his ‘ugly looks’

“I thank God for creating me, my parents for bringing me to this world and the organizers for seeing the beauty of my ugliness, I am now proud of myself, more than ever. I am optimistic I would win the next competition” he added.

Masvinu lost the ugly title only once in 2015 to Maison Sere amid complaints that Sere’s ugliness was only based on his missing teeth.

In 2017 after a brief hiatus Masvinu managed to withstand strong competition from other four contenders, including close rivals Fanuel Musekiwa and Maison Sere to emerge victorious in a competition.

Besides bragging rights, Masvinu pocketed a cool $500 (Sh51,550) and a cow thanks to his ugly looks.