They arrived on a chartered flight CT3721 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) made the revelation while they arrived in the country.

According to the service, the 17 deportees who had stayed in German between three and 10 years arrived with 15 persons using Travel Certificates (TC) issued by Ghanaian Embassy in Berlin while the two others used their Ghanaian passports.

The deportees all males aged between 21 to 60 years were escorted by 67 Police officers, including paramedics.

The GIS noted that they were deported for immigration-related issues such as overstaying their entry permit and illegal stay.

Ten of the deportees are from the Ashanti Region, five from Greater Accra, and one each from Bono and the Northern Regions.