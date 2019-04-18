It further indicated that women survivors who accessed services and reported these violent cases spent $53 annually on average. This is equivalent to 10 per cent of their annual per capita expenditure on non-food consumption.

The study christened “Economic and Social Costs of VAWG in Ghana” was launched on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Accra by the Director of the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Malonin Asibi.

It included economic, psychological, physical and sexual violence.

Key findings of the study showed that intimate partner violence (IPV) and violence by family members were the most common forms of violence experienced by women in Ghana. It said four out of 10 Ghanaian women surveyed who were in current relationship experience IPV, and two women living with natal or marital families, experienced family violence (FV) in that year.

With regard to the intergenerational impact, the report estimated that 300,000 school-days were missed by children per year in Ghana due to their mothers’ experience of violence.

“VAWG could deepen household poverty, many women who experience VAWG bear increased costs due to violence, for example, medical care,” the report said. Adding that “With regard to work and productivity impact on women economically, active IPV survivors were absent from work or less productive for 12 days within the study period.”

These findings according to the Gender Minister “undermines the quality of life for families and the well-being of children, which has long-term consequences for our social life.”

She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to help curb the menace since it laid a heavy burden on economic activity in any country.