In a Facebook post, Mr Trump re-posted a video which showed the pallbearers dancing with a coffin. It had however been doctored with the words “Biden president” written on the side.

Joe Biden is likely to be Mr Trump's challenger in November's election.

Mr Aidoo told the BBC that when he saw the post on Facebook, he excited and saw it as the "ultimate endorsement" of his work.

Mr Aidoo said even though their videos have gone viral, he felt this could give them more opportunities.

The dancing pallbearers from Ghana have gone viral in previous years. This year too they went viral with people from various countries trying to imitate what they do.

They are paid to carry coffins of the deceased. When they carry the coffin they display flamboyant choreography which amazes onlookers.

Currently, social media users seem to have adopted the troupe as a dark-humoured symbol of death in the time of COVID-19.