Background

The Dutch’ Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, recently, entreated the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghanaian populace to pursue a “Ghana beyond corruption” agenda.

He said that since the Ghanaian government has officially launched its ‘Ghana beyond aid’ policy it is also right to pursue a “Ghana beyond corruption”.

He said this while speaking at GII’s 20th Anniversary at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

He explained that Ghana will be better if corruption cases were not recorded in the country since the corruption swallows millions of aid, loans, and grants the country receives.

The clarification

The Dutch Ambassador added that the Netherlands was also committed to supporting the efforts of Ghana to fight corruption, including some support to civil society organizations such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

Here's the full statement by the Ambassador

All efforts of government and civil society in Ghana to stamp out corruption are part and parcel of the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

Much to my regret some media have suggested that I called for the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda to be replaced by a Ghana beyond Corruption Agenda.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The Netherlands has been and will be a staunch supporter of the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda initiated by President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

Twenty Years of Fighting Corruption, the Netherlands is committed to supporting the efforts of Ghana to fight corruption, including some support to civil society organisations such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative.

I hope this will help the determined efforts of government and civil society to fight corruption, which is a core element of the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda.