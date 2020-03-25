Speaking to the media, Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe said after observing the happenings in Ghana since the country recorded its first COVID-19 case, it is prudent to suspend the registration exercise.

He added that they are working with health experts and other stakeholders who will inform them on when to go ahead with the registration.

“We had planned to do the registration from 18th but because of the pandemic, we can’t do it. So we are observing what is happening around Ghana and globally. We are also with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and other health experts who are also monitoring the situation and advising us.”

“So when it gets to a time where they think that the situation is fertile for us to go ahead with the registration then they tell us. We are thinking of going towards ending of April or early May but depending on what the health experts also advise,” he added.

When the EC decided to conduct a new voter registration exercise ahead of the December 2020 general elections, some political parties were against it. These political parties argued that the old voter register could still be used for the elections.

When asked if the EC will consider using the old register due to the Coronavirus pandemic Dr Serebuor Quaicoe said they ensure a new voters register is created before the election.

“From all the discussions that we have had, we are saying that there is no way we can use the existing register. So, we are moving forward with the new register and that is what we are preparing towards.”

“We have finished recruiting the registration supervisors and key trainers who will train the people on the use of the machines. Currently, we are recruiting people who will go to the field to do the work.”