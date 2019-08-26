- 17 Ghanaian women sailed through the Parliamentary elections of the largest opposition party, NDC.
- They represent 10.8% of the total of 157 elected.
- The Greater Accra region and the Volta region had the highest number of women.
The number constitutes about 10.8% of the total of 157 elected in the first batch of the parliamentary primaries held nationwide on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Out of the number, the Greater Accra and Volta regions had four each, two from the Eastern, two each from Brong Ahafo and Central and one each from the Savannah and Western regions.
Five of these women are incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), the remaining nine are fresh faces. Some are businesswomen, philanthropists and former district/municipal chief executives.
Here’s the list of incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who won
Helen Ntoso - Krachi West
Linda Obenewaa A. Oklu - Shai Osudoku
Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings - Klottey Korley
Dela Sowah - Kpando
Joycelyn Tetteh - North Dayi
The fresh faces
Hajia Zuwera Braimah - Salaga South
Mavis Ama Frimpong - New Abirem
Amanda Okyere – Suhum
Dorcas Toffey – Jomoro
Millicent Amankwa Yeboah - Sunyani West
Elikplim Akurugu - Dome-Kwabenya
Rachel Owusuah - Dormaa East
Madam Rita Odoley Sowah - La Dadekotopon
Dzifa Gomashie - Ketu South
Margaret Quarcoo – Hohoe
Betty Mensah - Afram Plains North
Gizella Tetteh - Awutu Senya West
Emelia Ankomah - Upper Denkyira East