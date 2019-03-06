Delivering a speech at the 62nd Independence Day celebration of Ghana at the Aliu Mahama stadium at Tamale in the Northern region, Nana Akufo-Addo said reiterated the independence declaration of Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Quoting the first president, Nana Akufo-Addo said “At long last, the battle has ended! And thus, Ghana, your beloved country is free forever!” he added that “We will defend that freedom with the last drop of our blood.”

The theme for the 62nd Independence Day celebration is "Celebrating Peace and Unity".

This theme was chosen in appreciation of the resolve of the people of Dagbon to put the bitter past behind them and live in peace.

Every 6th March to commemorate Ghana’s independence parades involving school children and the security services across the country are held.

The national parade has always been held in the national capital, Accra.

However, this year's national parade or Independence Day has been moved to Tamale, Northern region.

According to President Nana AKufo-Addo, the move is to reinforce the peace in the region following 17 years of chieftaincy dispute.

"Official Independence Day celebration will be held at Tamale all in a bid to unite the people. Thousands of our compatriots were in Dagbon to share in the joy of the New Yaa Naa's coronation a month ago. It marked the climax of a tortuous journey and a hard grind," the president said in his third State of the Nation's Address.

School children in Tamale, will for the first time, participate in a national independence day parade.

Thousands of residents and neighboring regions are also expected to troop to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to have a feel of the event.