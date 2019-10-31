The kit was among the top 100 best football club kits on the continent for the 2019/20 season. On the world stage, the rainbow colours ranked 32nd.
The ranking was done by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar, and Footy.com.
The home kit of the phobians ranked ahead of famous European Football clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United among others.
The phobias penned a three-year partnership deal with leading kits manufacturing company Umbro in 2018.
The best is Roma’s away kit followed by Barcelona's away and Arsenal’s home kits.
Below is the first 100 best kits in 2019
1. Roma Away
2. Barcelona Away
3. Arsenal Home
4. Coventry Home
5. Inter Milan Third
6. Inter Milan Away
7. Cambridge United Away
8. West Ham Away
9. Roma Third
10. AC Milan Home
11. Hull City Home Part
12. West Ham Home
13. Germany Women Home
14. PSV Away
15. V-Varen Nagasaki Peace Jersey
16. Club America Home
17. Everton Away
18. Tunisia Third
19. England Women Away
20. PSG Third
21. Monaco Away
22. Pescara Away
23. Marseille Fourth
24. France Women Away
25. Ajax Away
26. Go Ahead Eagles
27. Western United Away
28. Lille Home
29. Chelsea Third
30. AIK Away
31. Hackney Wick
32. Hearts of Oak Home
33. Hackney Wick Home
34. Barcelona Third
35. Vancouver Whitecaps Home
36. Middlesbrough Away
37. Athletic Bilbao Away
38. Derby County Home
39. China Women Away
40. Kaizer Chiefs Home
41. Philadelphia Union Away
42. Sampdoria Home
43. Atlético Tucumán Home
44. Hamburg Home
45. Huesca Third
46. Charlton Away
47. Leones Negros Third
48. Arsenal Away
49. Forward Madison Third
50. Club Puebla Home
51. Valencia Third
52. Manchester City Away
53. Besiktas Home
54. UNAM Pumas Home
55. Middlesbrough Hom
56. Zenit Away
57. Australia Women Home
58. Ecuador Home
59. Ajax Home
60. Coventry Away
61. UNAM Pumas Away
62. 1874 Northwich
63. Blackburn Away
64. Monchengladbach Third
65. Costa Rica Cup
66. Real Madrid Away
67. RB Reipzig Third
68. Parma Third Part
69. Fortuna Dusseldorf Third
70. Marseille Away
71. Forest Green Third
72. Spurs Third
73. Dundee United Home
74. Sao Paulo Away
75. West Brom Away
76. Frankfurt Home
77. Mali Away
78. Netherlands Women Home
79. Roma Home
80. Inter Home
81. Venezia Home
82. Schalke Third
83. AGF Aarhus Home
84. Marseille Home
85. Atletico Madrid Third
86. Newport County Home
87. Brazil Cup Home
88. Schalke Away
89. Charleroi Away
90. Gremio Home
91. Zenit Saint Petersburg Home
92. Fluminense Home
93. Lazio Away
94. Portland Thorns Home
95. Venezia Away
96. Stuttgart Third
97. Newport County Away
98. Atletico Madrid Away
99. Nantes Away
100. Urawa Red Diamonds Home