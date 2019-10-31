The kit was among the top 100 best football club kits on the continent for the 2019/20 season. On the world stage, the rainbow colours ranked 32nd.

The ranking was done by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar, and Footy.com.

The home kit of the phobians ranked ahead of famous European Football clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United among others.

The phobias penned a three-year partnership deal with leading kits manufacturing company Umbro in 2018.

The best is Roma’s away kit followed by Barcelona's away and Arsenal’s home kits.

Below is the first 100 best kits in 2019

1. Roma Away

2. Barcelona Away

3. Arsenal Home

4. Coventry Home

5. Inter Milan Third

6. Inter Milan Away

7. Cambridge United Away

8. West Ham Away

9. Roma Third

10. AC Milan Home

11. Hull City Home Part

12. West Ham Home

13. Germany Women Home

14. PSV Away

15. V-Varen Nagasaki Peace Jersey

16. Club America Home

17. Everton Away

18. Tunisia Third

19. England Women Away

20. PSG Third

21. Monaco Away

22. Pescara Away

23. Marseille Fourth

24. France Women Away

25. Ajax Away

26. Go Ahead Eagles

27. Western United Away

28. Lille Home

29. Chelsea Third

30. AIK Away

31. Hackney Wick

32. Hearts of Oak Home

33. Hackney Wick Home

34. Barcelona Third

35. Vancouver Whitecaps Home

36. Middlesbrough Away

37. Athletic Bilbao Away

38. Derby County Home

39. China Women Away

40. Kaizer Chiefs Home

41. Philadelphia Union Away

42. Sampdoria Home

43. Atlético Tucumán Home

44. Hamburg Home

45. Huesca Third

46. Charlton Away

47. Leones Negros Third

48. Arsenal Away

49. Forward Madison Third

50. Club Puebla Home

51. Valencia Third

52. Manchester City Away

53. Besiktas Home

54. UNAM Pumas Home

55. Middlesbrough Hom

56. Zenit Away

57. Australia Women Home

58. Ecuador Home

59. Ajax Home

60. Coventry Away

61. UNAM Pumas Away

62. 1874 Northwich

63. Blackburn Away

64. Monchengladbach Third

65. Costa Rica Cup

66. Real Madrid Away

67. RB Reipzig Third

68. Parma Third Part

69. Fortuna Dusseldorf Third

70. Marseille Away

71. Forest Green Third

72. Spurs Third

73. Dundee United Home

74. Sao Paulo Away

75. West Brom Away

76. Frankfurt Home

77. Mali Away

78. Netherlands Women Home

79. Roma Home

80. Inter Home

81. Venezia Home

82. Schalke Third

83. AGF Aarhus Home

84. Marseille Home

85. Atletico Madrid Third

86. Newport County Home

87. Brazil Cup Home

88. Schalke Away

89. Charleroi Away

90. Gremio Home

91. Zenit Saint Petersburg Home

92. Fluminense Home

93. Lazio Away

94. Portland Thorns Home

95. Venezia Away

96. Stuttgart Third

97. Newport County Away

98. Atletico Madrid Away

99. Nantes Away

100. Urawa Red Diamonds Home