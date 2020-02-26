In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM Mr Owuraku-Aidoo said the government is “looking at just a matter of days to bring this whole problem to an end.”

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power supplies in recent weeks. Customers have been wondering what is the cause of the intermittent power supply and demanding answers.

Mr Owuraku-Aidoo explained that challenges with an ongoing peaking exercise “is what is creating the problems that we are encountering right now.”

He said the unexpected problems has taken out over a 1,000 megawatts from the Tema area.

“Unfortunately, some of the generation plants that we planned with have encountered some unexpected challenges.”

They are also lacking gas due to the leaning out of the pipelines which supplies gas from Nigeria.

He however said the peaking exercise has been completed ahead of schedule and will be followed by some analysis.

“The analysis will hopefully come to an end by tomorrow [Thursday], and gas will be introduced somewhere in the beginning of March [2020] and then it will ramp up until we get the full complement of Gas supply to the Tema enclave.”

Provide a load shedding timetable

A former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor, has accused the government of re-starting power rationing, which was last seen during the power crisis in 2015.

In a statement, return of the power rationing was “due to the ineptitude and mismanagement of the energy sector” by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He therefore, called on the government to publish a load shedding time table “to enable Ghanaians plan their daily schedules.”