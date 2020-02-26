The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu said: “lift his unlawful gagging orders which he has imposed on the power sector SOEs preventing them from publishing an already-prepared load-shedding timetable.”

This is coming at a time where parts of the country is experiencing unannounced power outages.

Mr Jinapor said GRIDCo has been “clandestinely” shedding about 200MW since the first week of February this year with no end in sight.

In a statement, he said, “let me be clear that the dreaded dumsor, which the Mahama administration resolved, is sadly back due to the ineptitude and mismanagement of the energy sector.”

“Ironically, this government has consistently maintained that the nation has too much power generation and does not even know what to do with the excess capacity.”

“Today, the Ministry of Energy, having been exposed badly with the current dumsor the nation is witnessing, is moving away from its earlier position that power outages were solely a result of financial challenges,” he added.

Mr Jinapor said the Akufo-Addo-led government has not bought a single drum of Light Crude Oil (LCO) since 2019.

He said the government must stay away from the “blatant deception” and publish the load-shedding timetable to enable Ghanaians to plan their daily schedules.

“The Minister of Energy is hereby put on notice that failure to comply within 24 hours will compel us to explore all available options under the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament not excluding a vote of censure on him.”

Meanwhile, A Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku-Aidoo, has said that the intermittent power supply being experienced in some parts of Ghana would stabilise soon.