The Africa CEO Forum is the largest annual gathering for the African private sector.

The event gives business leaders in Africa a voice in the major debates around the transformation of African economies, especially in the fields of regional integration, infrastructure development and the impact of technological revolutions.

The forum is expected to address the most pressing issues faced by today’s African leaders. This is done through the analyses of key sectors, regional sessions, case studies presented by prominent CEOs, expert testimonies, strategic workshops, and thematic working groups.

President of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed said “With the entry of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into its operational phase on 7 July, Africa has embarked on an ambitious process of economic integration. In alignment with our mission, the Africa CEO Forum will offer concrete and innovative solutions to help the private sector assume its role as the engine of African growth.”

“Our ability to mobilize leaders at the highest level makes the AFRICA CEO FORUM the platform of choice for public-private dialogue, which is essential to enable our continent to achieve balanced economic development,” he added.