The two quality certificates meant for cocoa testing and inspection are ISO IEC 17020 and ISO IEC 17025.

These certifications are coming on the back of years of the export of quality cocoa beans from Ghana to the world market.

Managing Director of the QCC, Nana Maxwell Kakari Addo explained that international recognition is due to the good work it does in cocoa inspection.

“It means we can be called upon to do inspection and standardization of cocoa in the sub-region,” he said.

The ISO certification means that the QCC is the only company in the sub-region whose certification of cocoa beans is accepted globally.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Phillip Stalder, congratulated COCOBOD, saying these accreditations are achievements which mark a significant milestone for the Ghanaian cocoa industry.