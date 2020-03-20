After the government announced the first two cases in Ghana on Thursday (March 12, 2020), most Ghanaians started panic shopping.

Most Ghanaians fear there may be a total lockdown as has been done in other countries around the world and are therefore buying enough items for such a time.

According to some market women, the panic buying even went up after the President announced some measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. These measures include the shutdown of schools and public gatherings including churches, funeral amongst others.

For example, traders at the Tuesday Market in Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra, said they have recorded increased patronage.

Brisk business was ongoing at the market. Some traders said they have recorded high sales due to the panic buying.

“Today, the market is very busy, with most of them in a hurry to shop quickly and go back home,” one trader told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of shoppers to the market, and they are buying in bulk for storage purposes. Today sales have been exceptional,” another added.

A third trader said; “Business has been very good, customers are buying a lot and we are even amazed by this.”

At Makola a trader said that “no matter the price people will buy. I use to sell the Veronica bucket at GHC70. I now sell it at GHC120 and people are rushing to buy. The liquid soap I was selling at GHC7 is now sold at GHC15. They do not complain they just buy because they want to stock up.”

Ghana recorded its 11th COVID-19 case on Thursday (March 19, 2020).

The disease has impacted all sectors globally. The aviation industry is the worst his as flights have been cancelled due to bans from various countries.

This has affected other sectors including hospitality and tourism.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association and the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, as well as the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers association, have all raised alarm over the possible shortage of goods by May 2020, as they’re unable to import from China.