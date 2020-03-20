In a statement issued on social media, the airlines said the suspension is due to various move to protect customers and staff from contracting the pandemic coronavirus (COVID19).

Emirates Airlines announced that it will cease operations in Ghana beginning Friday, March 20, 2020.

Delta Airlines and Brussels Air also announced that they will cease operations in Ghana effective, Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, KLM and Air France said they will considerably reduce flights worldwide.

The airlines, hence, advised customers to “contact your airline if your flight has been disrupted.”

Travel advisory

Ghana’s the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced a travel advisory which discourages all travels to the country until further notice.

The advice, he said, takes immediate effect from Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

According to him, any traveller who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of persons infected of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, would not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with a Ghana residence permit.

He added that the government has also instructed airlines not to allow such persons to embark; and also urged border posts not permit such travellers into their jurisdiction.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said per the advisory, there would be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

“Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian ports of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities,” he said.

However, persons who are found not to be unable to satisfactorily self-isolate would be quarantined by the State, he said.

The Information Minister said that any admissible traveller, who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 would be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

He urged all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protective guidelines for the COVID-19, in order to keep the infection at bay and also to help stop the spread.