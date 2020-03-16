This is coming after the government terminated the transaction agreements relating to the Private Sector Participation (PSP) in the ECG on October 23, 2019.

After the cancellation, the transaction was deemed not to have occurred and all staff were required to revert the previous positions.

The ECG in asking the promoted staff to their position said, their promotion was an anomaly since it was contrary to the company’s administrative policy and practice because they had not gone through the required promotion interview.

According to Myjoyonlimne.com, a letter it sighted said persons in this groups will not be financially penalised for the administrative anomaly.

They will, however, revert to their previous salary grade with commensurate conditions and benefits from March 1, 2020.

In essence, ECG’s management has reversed the appointment of 42 staff that promoted after the PDS fiasco

Reacting to this development, the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) said the decision by the Board is a good one to prevent eminent industrial unrest from the 6,500 staff of the Company.

PUWU added that the ECG board’s decision will ensure there is equity and ensure the collective agreement of the Union in the Company.

They have however stated that they will resist any form of political pressure to change the position of the Union.