Ghana's Aviation Minister fired the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

In a statement signed by the Board Chair, she said that the board is still in place.

She added that at Robert Sackey Tagoe, the Group Executive (Human Capital & Office Services) cum Secretary to the GACL Board, has also been reassigned to the Ministry of Aviation effective 18th January 2019.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has clarified that it board is still in place despite the removal of the Managing Director of the company, John Dekyem Attafuah.

He was fired from office on Friday (January 18, 2019) by Ghana’s Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda.

In a statement issued by the board chair of the GACL Oboshie Sai Coffie, she said that Robert Sackey Tagoe, the Group Executive (Human Capital & Office Services) cum Secretary to the GACL Board, has also been reassigned to the Ministry of Aviation effective 18th January 2019.

Ms. Amma Osafo-Mensah would act as the Group Executive (Human Capital & Office Services).

Meanwhile, the Deputy Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa, will act as the Managing Director to oversee the day to day management of the company until a substantive MD is appointed.

Read the full statement issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.