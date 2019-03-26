This deal will see the national airline of the Mediterranean state flying directly to Ghana. This will make Ghana the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa where the Maltese carrier will land.

The two countries also signed other agreements on the agreed minutes of the second meeting at the technical level on Ghana, Malta permanent joint commission on full bilateral cooperation, and double taxation.

Additionally, the two signed a Memorandum of Understanding on medicine, tourism and culture, and a Memorandum of Understanding on a Visa Waiver Agreement for Diplomatic Passports.

The agreements and MoU were signed as part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two-day state visit to Malta.

In signing the agreement, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey signed on behalf of Ghana and the Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, Carmelo Abela, signed on behalf of Malta.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Akufo-Addo and his Maltese counterpart, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, at the Grand Master Palace in the city of Valletta.

Speaking at a press conference after the signing ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said, “the possibility that we are going to have Air Malta coming to Accra directly from here is also a very encouraging sign for us. Hopefully, by the end of this year, a new national Ghanaian airline will also come into being and that can be also another conduit for our two countries,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Maltese President, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, also said the growing relationship between the two countries was a good one which needs to be developed.

She said that one major area of focus for both countries should be the youthful population in their various places.

“Let us always emphasize the inclusion of our young people at every level of social, economic, political, and cultural engagement. Our young people are essential contributors to our societies and friendship between the youth of Malta and Ghana will translate into stronger connections between our peoples, both now and in the future,” President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said.