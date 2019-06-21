This is coming after a group of angry people believed to be members of the Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA) attacked a shop belonging to a Nigerian trader. The aggrieved Ghanaians destroyed items in the shop and burnt car tyres as they chanted war songs.

The Ghanaian traders said they were only enforcing the laws of Ghana which forbids foreigners from engaging in the retail sub-sector.

However, the Police Command in a statement said it has deployed Police officers with the assistance of the military to the area to restore calm and ensure sanity.

“So far, two names have been mentioned to the Police as the mastermind of the attacks and efforts are underway to get them arrested. Other persons who have also been captured on video destroying properties belonging to Nigerian traders and burning car tyres will duly be identified and arrested,” the statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Public Affairs Officer said.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by executives of GUTA and the Nigerian Union of Traders Association Ghana (NUTAG) on Wednesday (June 19, 2019) agreed that nobody should be prevented from doing his or her business.

The Police has warned that any person who does anything illegal will be arrested and prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Police also urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage as some of the reports do not reflect the facts on the ground.