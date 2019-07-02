This was contained in a press statement signed by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah following the concerns raised by stakeholders when they started using the new facility.

Stakeholders including the Maritime and Dock Workers’ Union, Trades Union Congress (TUC) and port authorities raised concerns over the possible hike in tariffs on the use of Terminal Three. This was even before the project was completed.

But the statement said that the government is committed to promoting economic prosperity whilst maintaining socio-industrial harmony in Ghana’s port industry.

It added that the Akufo-Addo government will ensure there are no job losses in GPHA as a result of the MPS Concession agreement.

The Terminal three was handed over on Friday, June 28, 2019.

It is expected to facilitate the clearing of goods at the ports by reducing the turnaround time at the ports.

The project is a joint venture between GHPA, MPS, Bollore Transport & Logistics and APM Terminals.

It was developed at a cost of $1.5 billion to provide world-class port infrastructure for the next 100 years.

The project involves the building of a 3.5-kilometre breakwater and an access channel harbouring 16 metres deepwater berths to accommodate larger vessels with sophisticated port handling equipment.