This indicates that government and its strategic partner for the project, Ethiopian Airlines, have a working shareholders' agreement, and the necessary financial and regulatory agreements in place in preparation for the commencement of operations of Ghana’s new home-based carrier.

He made this known at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) 40th Triennial Assembly in Montréal, Canada.

Mr Adda said, “The uptake in these projects is in line with government’s vision towards repositioning Ghana as a major aviation hub in Africa. The establishment of a home-based carrier to ensure that Ghana remains on the global aviation map is currently being pursued through a strategic partnership arrangement with an established airline which should be operational soon.”

He also updated the Assembly on the crucial importance of the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to continent-wide efforts to enhance air connectivity and the sustainable development of air transport, stressing how the historic implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would create a tariff-free continent in support of local business growth, Intra-African Trade, accelerated industrialization and job creation.