In recent times, some drivers use illegal insurance stickers.

To curb this situation, the National Insurance Commission plans to introduce a system that will allow motorists check the authenticity of insurance stickers instantly.

The NIC is optimistic that this system will be rolled out before the second quarter of 2019.

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has said that it is developing a database that will give motorists the opportunity to check the authenticity of insurance stickers instantly.

The Commissioner of the NIC Justice Yaw Ofori told Accra-based Citi FM that this will help the authorities check fake insurance stickers which have become common on the market.

Justice Yaw Ofori said that “It is a system that the commission wants to introduce in collaboration with industry players. Basically what this is going to do is to clamp down or stop illegal stickers on the market. And also bring some sanity with respect to pricing of insurance policies.”

The Commissioner explained that a shortcode will be developed where car details can be sent to check which insurance company issued the sticker.

He said “you should be able to confirm the authenticity of a motor sticker. Instantly. So someone goes to an insurance company, buys insurance, the policy is going to be issued online and instantly he is going to get a confirmation for buying insurance from company ABC.”

“This will help the Police also change the authenticity of the stickers just by sending the vehicle license number to a short code,” Mr. Ofori added.

He disclosed that the creation of the database is currently at the Procurement stage and they are optimistic it will be rolled out before the second quarter of 2019.