This is coming after 3 girls who went missing in Takoradi in the Western Region between August 2018 and January 2019 have not been found. However, 2 Canadian girls who were kidnapped about 8 days ago have been found by the same security forces that have failed to make any headway in rescuing the Ghanaian girls.

Most Ghanaians on social media have accused the government and security forces of discrimination due to this.

Since the Takoradi girls got missing, the police have said that they are making every effort to find them. But the families of the girls believe the police is doing nothing.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have also accused the police of discrimination arguing that they have not put in enough effort to rescue the Takoradi girls who have been missing for close to one year.

