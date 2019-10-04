The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, Adam Afriyie told the Ghana News Agency that the LSE will help develop some of the capital markets infrastructure that can sustain and deepen the financial market.

He spoke after they met with the Management of the GSE.

He commended the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting the initiative.

Both stock markets agreed to create an environment where there is a partnership, deepen and tighten harmonization. This is after a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the second edition of the Ghana/UK Business Council Meetings in London in February 2019.

He explained that the partnership seeks to bring in the LSE and the GSE, for Ghana to have access to a wide web of investment and access to financial input and capital.

He said hopefully, from these meetings “we can drive our expertise from the UK to help enhance the level of capital and investments coming into Ghana.”

Adding that there will increase in job opportunities since there were investments coming from overseas into Ghanaian companies.

He indicated that this will be done through listings of Ghanaian companies on the GSE and LSE so that people overseas could invest in Ghanaian government initiatives.

“I will be delighted to see something like bonds from the diaspora; because there are a number of Ghanaians in the UK and the world at large so it will be gratifying for them to re-invest in companies in Ghana.”