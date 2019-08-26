Sources say that George Mensah Okley tendered in his resignation to the President on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Even though the reasons for his resignation are unknown, Graphiconline reports that it may be linked to the issue of contracts at BOST.

Nana Addo appoints George Mensah Okley

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo appointed Mr Okley to act as MD for the state-owned company. This was after his predecessor, Alfred Obeng Boateng, was removed from office.

Educational background

George Mensah Okley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology; a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dortmund, with a focus on Fluid Separation Process, Process Modelling & Optimization, Process Control Design and Modelling of Dynamic Systems.

He also holds a Masters Degree in Reservoir Evaluation and Management from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, with a focus on oil field operation (petroleum economics, production and drilling), reservoir engineering, reservoir concepts, reservoir sedimentology, formation evaluation, well testing and production, reservoir simulation, rock mechanics with geophysics and modeling with management.

In 2014, he undertook a professional course in petroleum engineering at the Imperial College, London. He also holds a certificate of completion in Well Surveillance Principles and Reservoir Management; holds a Certificate of Completion of Petrad course in Petroleum Economics; holds a Certificate of Completion of 8-weeks Petrad course in Petroleum Policy and Resource Management; and a Certificate of Completion in New Era in Oil, Gas and Power Value Creation (Project Economics).

He has been involved in the monitoring of the implementation of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP); and a member of the Government Negotiation Team that negotiated Petroleum Agreements with International Oil Companies; was the Ministry’s representative on the Gas Power Infrastructure Committee for the implementation of OCTP gas project; and co-ordinated the development of the Gas Master Plan.

Mr Okley has a good understanding and experience in Ghana’s Petroleum Regulations as member of the team that developed the Regulations; has strong Reservoir Engineering skills in Raven, Eclipse, TerraStation, Petrel, and Pansystem; and has extensive exposure in the Oil and Gas industry.