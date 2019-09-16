Her appointment comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointments of the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and his two deputies over an alleged fraud.

Akosua is expected to lead in running the affairs of the authority until a Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

About Akosua Asaa Manu

Akosua Asaa Manu held the position of Deputy Communications Director at the Office of the First Lady from 2017 until her appointment at NYA.

Prior to her work with the First Lady, she worked with GCB Bank in various capacities from 2007 to 2015.

She left GCB as a Systems Administrator and motivated by the opportunity to combine her entrepreneurial skills and passion for mentoring the youth, Akosua Manu joined Max International, a global multimillion-dollar social marketing business in the health and wellness industry.

At Max, she became one of the most successful and Influential names in the social marketing industry rapidly rising through the ranks of the company.

Akosua Manu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ghana.