The dismissal is coming after the Ghanaian staff of the hotel demonstrated against what they described as racial discrimination by the management of the hotel.

The staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on April 17, 2019, laid down their toolsto protest against what they describe as racist treatment by the management of the hotel.

According to the Ghanaian staff they have been at the receiving end of racist treatment from some of their bosses.

According to them, the unfair treatment has persisted since 2011.

To protest this treatment, about one hundred staff were chanting wars songs and drumming at the reception of the hotel on Wednesday (April 17, 2019) afternoon.

In an interview, some of the staff alleged that Ghanaian workers were treated harshly and dismissed by the management when they misbehaved.

They said some of their colleagues have been fired for petty crimes such as stealing pens while expatriate staff went unpunished when they stole from guests.

They also alleged that a female expatriate staff who stole gold bars from a guest remains an employee of the hotel even after she was arrested by police.

The protest which was largely reported in the media caused the management of the hotel to set up a disciplinary committee.

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union represented the staff on the committee.