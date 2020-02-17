He succeeds Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, a co-founder of Prudential Bank, who retires after 23 years of serving the Bank.

Mr Addo is a Chartered Accountant by training and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). He also holds a degree in Applied Economics from the University of East London, in the United Kingdom (UK).

He has over 30 years of corporate experience in banking and finance. He has worked with reputable companies in both the UK and Ghana.

In a statement issued, Mr Addo said: “I am truly honored to lead the strong and dedicated team at Prudential Bank and I will leverage the strong foundation built by my predecessor to create value for all stakeholders of the Bank.”

He joined Prudential Bank in 2009 and has held various senior and executive management positions within the Bank.

In 2009, he was appointed Head of Corporate Planning and Research and was responsible for Corporate Strategy, Budgeting, and Research.

He was appointed Head of the Bank’s Credit Administration Division in 2017. He was responsible for four (4) key functions: Credit Appraisal, Credit Control, Customer Accounts Management and Small and Medium Enterprises/Non-Traditional Exports (SME/NTE).

The following year he was appointed Deputy Managing Director for Finance, Administration and Credit Administration. He held this position until his appointment as the Managing Director.

Before he joined Prudential Bank, Mr Addo worked first as an Auditor at Landau Morley Chartered Accountants (UK) for 9 years and then as a Management Accountant and Financial Controller at Drivers Jonas (now Drivers Jonas Deloitte) for 13 years.

Commenting on his appointment, the Acting Chairman of the Board of Prudential Bank, Kwaku Agyei-Gyamfi, said “I am pleased to have Mr. Addo step into the role of Managing Director. I have no doubt that he has the passion and the dedication to propel the bank to further growth”.