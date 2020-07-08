The minister said schools will not resume in 2021 hence this directive.

After Mr Magoha announced that Kenya’s primary and secondary schools would not reopen until 2021 many raised concerns over the fees they had paid.

Parents indicated that they had already paid for this year’s fees and called for something to be done.

The students only went to school in January and February before schools were closed in March after Kenya recorded its first coronavirus case.

Other parents argued that they are paying for online classes yet their children will be expected to repeat the same class next year.

But Kenya's parents' association said the online classes were a good way to keep the students busy.

According to the BBC, Mr Magoha explained that Kenya’s COVID-19 case count is going up and they must put measures in place to protect the citizens.

The ministry said all students will resume studies in their current classes.

He added that final year students will not sit for this year's national examinations.