The three fire incidents occurred on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night at various markets within the metropolis.

The Dr Mensah enclave of the Kumasi Central market was up in flames on Friday. On Saturday night some parts of the Asafo Market caught fire leading to the destruction of several properties.

On Sunday night, another part of the Asafo market that was not affected by the previous day’s fire also experienced a fire outbreak.

This has led to the destruction of properties in the market. The cause of the fire is not readily known but some suspect arson.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) said they will hold a Regional Security Council Meeting on the matter.

He said the meeting will focus on bringing an end to the phenomenon.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the initial briefing he has received from the regional fire command, makes them suspect that some persons deliberately set fire into the markets, but maintained that he will not make conclusions until a full report from the regional fire service is ready.

He further added that they will take a decision on whether or not they will allow the traders to go on with their usual activities in the market after the regional NADMO’s assessment.

“The first one took place at the Central Market and the second one took place at the Asafo Market. We all thought that maybe it was because of the power fluctuation that was going on and we are yet to unravel that but today’s incident, I am not a professional but after listening carefully to the regional commander, to them, they will not be surprised to say it was arson. We will not sit down as the management of the city. We will bring it to the attention of the regional minister and being the REGSEC chairman, will automatically call the REGSEC to a meeting for us to decide and move urgently to stop this one and for all,” Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi said.

Meanwhile, the regional fire commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Joshua Nguah, said his men struggled to control the fire because the situation was overwhelming.

He also lamented over the difficulty in finding access to the source of the fire.