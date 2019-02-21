This is due to the general reduction of petroleum in the international petroleum prices and relative stability of the cedi.

It is also because of the competition that has generated among fuel stations to ensure they get more customers.

The latest prices are projected to be stable within February 18 to February 28.

Below are the latest prices at the 5 major fuel stations in the country:

1. Allied Oil limited

This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.85 and diesel at GH₵4.86

2. Engen

This company also sells is petrol per litre at GH₵ 4.79 and diesel at GH₵ 4.94.

3. Goil

A litre of petrol cost GH₵ 4.94 whilst diesel cost GH₵ 4.94.

4. Shell

Shell also sells a litre of its petrol at a cost of GH₵ 4.94 and diesel at GH₵ 4.94.

5. Total

The price of petrol per litre is GH₵ 4.94 and diesel cost GH₵ 4.94.