The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus and Managing Director of Empire Concrete Emmanuel Kojo Jones has been invited by Harvard Business School (HBS) to share his business journey at a conference of over 1,500 attendees from all over the world.

Emmanuel Kojo Jones is a Ghanaian business executive who runs a multi-million dollar business in the real estate industry in Ghana.

Jones comes from a strong lineage of business entrepreneurs. In an interview, he acknowledged that “business DNA flows through his blood”.

He holds an LLB from London Metropolitan University (LMU), a Business diploma from LMU and also holds an MBA in oil and Gas management.

He is also a qualified civil and commercial mediator.

After his studies, he worked with New Generation Construction in 2012 where he worked as a business development manager. He later started building luxury homes in the UK for sale.

According to him his passion for job creation and opportunities for people landed him in business.

Meanwhile, the consistent growth of African cities and the demand for quality commercial and residential real estate led Jones to come back to Ghana and start his business.

This year’s conference which themed: Africa Forward; Forging New Alliances For The Future. The conference starts from February 15 to 16.