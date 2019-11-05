According to him, the ECOWAS Parliament must make Nigeria pledge not to repeat such an action.

His call comes following the extension of the closure of the border of Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

“[ECOWAS] Parliament must pass a resolution for an emergency meeting for Nigeria to assure us not to do so again and that will be better than those who are calling for retaliation," he said while he spoke to Accra based Adom FM.

“Nigeria government didn’t do well and as the headquarters of ECOWAS, they should have emulated leadership,” he added.

Mr Kusi Adomako further noted that the action taken by the African giant could be a recipe for disaster if other countries emulate same.

“They have betrayed ECOWAS because other countries may want to strike back that will not be good for us all,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has begun closing shops which belong to foreigners especially Nigerians.

According to the Greater Accra GUTA Chairman, David Kwadwo Amoateng, the Association has taken upon themselves to educate all foreigners who are doing retail business to stop.

“We have been going to their shops, we open the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) law to them and read for those who can’t. After understanding the content, they peacefully close their shops and thank us for not treating them like how other African nationals were treated in South Africa,” he explained.

Mr Boateng said if the government does not take action to stop retail trading by foreigners, it will close all shops and organise a massive demonstration against the matter.