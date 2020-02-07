This according to the company forms part of its latest step to bring the company’s operations on the continent under one roof.

The Vodacom Group Limited in Johannesburg will as well take responsibility for the West African business alongside other units including Tanzania, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom, Shameel Joosub announced this in an interview with Bloomberg.

He, however, noted that Vodafone Ghana will keep its branding and there will be no transfer of assets from the UK parent.

This is the second change by Vodafone to its Africa operations this year.

The company said this is part of a wider effort to simplify the sprawling global carrier and focus management attention on fiercely competitive European markets.