The share of telecom's contribution to the Nigerian economy stood at 9.20% as of Q3 2019, according to a report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
The mobile (GSM) sub-sector controls 99.80% of the contribution.
Between January 2019 and December 2019, Globalcom Nigeria gained 6.1 million customers, while Airtel Nigeria added more 5.2 million subscribers. 9Mobile, on the other hand, lost 2.7 million subscribers.
Here's how each telecoms firms fared in 2019:
- MTN Nigeria - 68.76 million subscribers
- Globalcom - 51.7 million
- Airtel Nigeria - 50.2 million subscribers
- 9mobile - 13.6 million
Within the period under review, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa also listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. For MTN, it also resolved all issues with the Nigerian government.
NCC sanctions telcos for floating rules
At the end of September 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) some sanctioned mobile telecoms firms with N2.7 billion fine.
According to the NCC's latest Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report for Q3 2019, Airtel, 9Mobile, and Globacom were sanctioned for forcefully subscribing customers to Data and Value Added Services in contravention of the Commission’s directive on forceful subscription.
The fines are as follow:
- Airtel - N2, 397,084.000 (Two Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million, Eighty-Four Thousand Naira)
- EMTS - N164, 362,000 (One Hundred and Sixty Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand Naira)
- Globacom - N232, 576,000(Two Hundred and Thirty-Two Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand Naira).