MTN Nigeria maintains its lead as the largest telecoms service provider with 68.76 million subscribers, representing 4.6% growth last year.

MTN Nigeria is followed by Globalcom, Airtel Nigeria, and 9mobile respectively.

9Mobil loses 2.7 million subscribers

The share of telecom's contribution to the Nigerian economy stood at 9.20% as of Q3 2019, according to a report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The mobile (GSM) sub-sector controls 99.80% of the contribution.

Between January 2019 and December 2019, Globalcom Nigeria gained 6.1 million customers, while Airtel Nigeria added more 5.2 million subscribers. 9Mobile, on the other hand, lost 2.7 million subscribers.

Here's how each telecoms firms fared in 2019:

MTN Nigeria - 68.76 million subscribers

Globalcom - 51.7 million

Airtel Nigeria - 50.2 million subscribers

9mobile - 13.6 million

Within the period under review, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa also listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. For MTN, it also resolved all issues with the Nigerian government.

Within the period under review, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa also listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. For MTN, it also resolved all issues with the Nigerian government.

NCC sanctions telcos for floating rules

At the end of September 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) some sanctioned mobile telecoms firms with N2.7 billion fine.

According to the NCC's latest Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Report for Q3 2019, Airtel, 9Mobile, and Globacom were sanctioned for forcefully subscribing customers to Data and Value Added Services in contravention of the Commission’s directive on forceful subscription.

The fines are as follow: